Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $295,196.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,978,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

