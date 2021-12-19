Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.4 days.

RUSMF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.97.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.