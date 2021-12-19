Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $1,437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $789,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,154,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.