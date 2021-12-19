Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of RYAN stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $1,437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $789,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,154,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
