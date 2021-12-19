Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Up 22.6% in November

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 638.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.