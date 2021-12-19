Ryo Currency Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1,824.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.47 or 0.08319989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00326635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.11 or 0.00925972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00074596 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00385476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00263462 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

