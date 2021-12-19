SAFE2 Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.78 or 0.08378277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.06 or 1.00166161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

