SafeBlast Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $171,882.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

