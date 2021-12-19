SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $14.97 million and $51,399.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,649.30 or 0.99561769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00277247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00420258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00187427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001976 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

