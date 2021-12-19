SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $193,384.46 and approximately $330.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030194 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,943,769 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

