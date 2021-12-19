SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $882.98 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $882.98 million and $5.75 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.70 or 0.08274411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.02 or 1.00004447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

