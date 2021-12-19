Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 136,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

