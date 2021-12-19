SakeToken 1-Day Volume Tops $24,714.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $24,714.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006893 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.