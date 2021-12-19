salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

