Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 17,089,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,347,217. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

