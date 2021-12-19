Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

