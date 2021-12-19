Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 2,991 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

