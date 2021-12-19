Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
