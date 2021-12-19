Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

