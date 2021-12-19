Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $113,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.93 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

