Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 7.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. 3,271,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,633. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

