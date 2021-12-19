Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 463,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $109.59 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.53.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

