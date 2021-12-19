Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.46. 1,548,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

