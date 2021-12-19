Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Up 22.1% in November

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 662,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

