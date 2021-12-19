Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 21.6% in November

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 78,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $31.72.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

