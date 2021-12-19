ScPrime Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,458.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 79.9% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $39.51 million and $97,458.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00024382 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,758,781 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

