Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $624.28 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $624.28 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00008889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00273404 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00017097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000195 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.