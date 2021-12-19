Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Achieves $454,972.64 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $454,972.64 and approximately $16,783.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.87 or 0.08300098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,797.00 or 0.99828518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

