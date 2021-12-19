Sentinel Hits One Day Volume of $921,482.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Sentinel has a market cap of $85.63 million and approximately $921,482.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,720,271,086 coins and its circulating supply is 6,118,633,748 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.