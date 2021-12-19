Sentinel Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $85.16 million and approximately $841,093.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,730,631,917 coins and its circulating supply is 6,128,893,750 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

