Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $68.85 million and $2.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00019371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002029 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

