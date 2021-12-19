Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in November

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.5 days.

Serco Group stock remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Serco Group has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

About Serco Group

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

