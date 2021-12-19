SF Capital (SFCP) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $75,167.92 and approximately $487.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

