Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.79 Million

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market cap of $75.08 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 119,988,676 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shapeshift FOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shapeshift FOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shapeshift FOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

