Sharder Trading Down 8.1% This Week (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $1.43 million and $72,782.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

