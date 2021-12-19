SHIBA INU (SHIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.97 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $16.97 billion and $617.89 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.61 or 0.08311110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.73 or 0.99751341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.32 or 0.01128404 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,735,763,783,879 coins and its circulating supply is 549,057,791,714,983 coins. The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

