Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SHLS opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,422,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,617,000 after buying an additional 334,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after buying an additional 115,608 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,779,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000,000 after purchasing an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,369,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

