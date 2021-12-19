Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SHLS opened at $25.52 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

