Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCPAF stock remained flat at $$1.81 during trading on Friday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

