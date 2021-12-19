Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHBI opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

