Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Drops By 23.0%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.38 on Friday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
About Amergent Hospitality Group
