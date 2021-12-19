Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Expands By 23.6%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 562,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,952.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AANNF shares. UBS Group raised Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

