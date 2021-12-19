Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Rises By 24.7%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascom in a report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $12.01 on Friday. Ascom has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

