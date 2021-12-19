Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Declines By 23.3%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 4,380,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $2.73 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.08.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

