Short Interest in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Rises By 22.4%

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 493,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

