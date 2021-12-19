Short Interest in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Grows By 22.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFLY. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $7.28. 12,614,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

