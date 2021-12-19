Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Drops By 21.1%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,929 shares of company stock worth $16,333,265. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 867,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,281. Calix has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

