Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Increases By 25.1%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.0 days.
Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. Cancom has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00.
Cancom Company Profile
