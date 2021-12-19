Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Increases By 25.1%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.0 days.

Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. Cancom has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

