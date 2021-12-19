Short Interest in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rises By 22.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Approximately 27.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

