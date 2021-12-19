Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Expands By 41.7%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. Barclays dropped their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

