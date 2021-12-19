Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Increases By 23.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,959.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $5.67 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
